American Equity Names Phyllis Zanghi as Chief Legal Officer

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) (“American Equity”) announced today that Phyllis Zanghi has been named executive vice president and chief legal officer, effective today. In her new role, Zanghi will oversee all activities for the legal, compliance, regulatory matters, government relations and corporate secretary functions of the company, as well as provide strategic counsel to the CEO, senior management team and board of directors. She will report to Anant Bhalla, President and CEO. Ms. Zanghi, age 48, has served as the General Counsel – U.S. Life Companies, a position she has held since October 2020.

“Phyllis has had an impressive career with large, sophisticated financial services institutions, and her deep expertise in various facets of the law will be critical for this newly created position that elevates the strategic role of the legal function at American Equity,” said Bhalla. “She is also a strategic leader with strong business acumen whose experience leading complex legal, tax, regulatory and business initiatives will bring great value to our legal team and American Equity. I look forward to her many contributions on behalf of the organization.”