Vyant Bio Announces Investor Webcast to Provide Updates Post Merger between Cancer Genetics and StemoniX

Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Vyant Bio, will discuss corporate, scientific, and operational updates in relation to the Company’s recent merger between the predecessor, Cancer Genetics, Inc., and StemoniX, Inc. Mr. Roberts will be joined on the call by Vyant Bio’s Chief Innovation Officer, Ping Yeh, and Chief Financial Officer, Andy LaFrence. Please also visit the Investors’ section of the Vyant Bio web site for details on how to participate.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), is a new force in drug discovery focused on integrating human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners as well as for the proprietary pipeline of the Company. Today, Vyant Bio announced that an investor webcast will be hosted on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Event: Investor Webcast – Announcement of Vyant Bio

Date: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Time: 4:30pm ET

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sxogu3xt

Dial In: (844) 954-2324 Conference ID: 9757240

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available inside the Investors section of the Vyant Bio corporate website at www.vyantbio.com .

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or “Company”) operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. The Company is executing on the integration of these two leading businesses to integrate human-powered scientific and technology-based systems and expertise with years of preclinical experience to de-risk and accelerate discovery and development of preclinical and clinical pipelines for biopharma partners as well as for the proprietary pipeline of the Company.

StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. StemoniX develops and manufactures high-density, at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. Predictive, accurate, and consistent, these human models enable scientists to quickly and economically conduct research with improved outcomes in a simplified workflow. Through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, StemoniX tests compounds in-house, creates new cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models at large scale for high-throughput screening. With leading-edge iPSC technologies and data science, StemoniX is helping global institutions bring the most promising medicines to patients.