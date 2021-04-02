 
Regional Health Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, reported results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Business Update

  • Successfully transitioned two non-performing facilities affiliated with one operator, preliminary results for transitioned facilities for January and February 2021 very encouraging
  • Collected 91% of 2020 cash rent
  • Generated positive free cash flow from continuing operations for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, despite covid-19 headwinds

Brent Morrison, Regional Health Properties’ Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Our portfolio occupancy experienced some softness going into yearend but we remain hopeful that the vaccine rollout and reinstating family visitation privileges should reverse the downward trend by the second half of 2021. We have a strong and experienced portfolio of operating partners and remain confident in their abilities to continue to navigate through the challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic.” Ben Waites, Regional’s Chief Financial Officer added “I’m excited to join the Regional team. I look forward to furthering the company’s progress and see Regional well positioned to weather the storm. We see opportunities to refinance some of our senior debt secured by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as well as other capital structure improvements.”

Management periodically monitors a number of facility performance metrics, including rent coverages both before and after management fees. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s portfolio rent coverage before management fees was 1.77x and rent coverage after management fees was 1.28x. Occupancy and skilled mix for the Company’s portfolio were 67.3% and 28.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. These data exclude the impact of three managed facilities located in Ohio.

Rent Collections and Operator Changes

As of the year ended December 31, 2020, we collected 80% and 82% of contractual cash due for the fourth quarter of 2020 and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. As of the date of this press release, rent collections increased to 91% of contractual cash due for the year 2020. All expected contractual rent has been collected through March 2021.

As announced in December, we terminated a lease with the operator of two facilities located in Georgia. One facility was transitioned to Empire Care Centers, a new operator to Regional and the second building is being managed by Vero Health Care, a current leasee of the company. Preliminary operating results from January and February for these facilities are encouraging.

Summary of Financial Results for the Three and 12 Months Ended December 31, 2020

Total rental revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 20.2% to $3.4 million, from $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total rental revenues for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 14.3% to $16.3 million, from $19.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease is primarily a result of the agreement to terminate the subleases for two skilled nursing facilities in the fourth quarter of 2020 (the “Wellington Transition”) partially offset by four facilities sold during the third quarter of 2019 (the “Asset Sale”) as well as the disposition of two facilities we subleased “Omega Disposition” in the first quarter of 2019.

General and administrative costs increased 62.1%, to $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $641,000 for the same period in 2019. The increase for the fourth quarter includes approximately $100,000 of timing differences from recognition of Auditing and Accounting expenses (expensed as incurred) and approximately $300,000 in legal and consulting fees related to the Wellington Transition compared to the same period in 2019. General and administrative costs for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 increased by 5.7%, to $3.4 million, compared with $3.2 million for the same period in 2019, the increase consists of $200,000 in consulting and legal fees and other insurance. Additionally for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, general and administrative costs include $49,000 and $92,000, respectively of stock-based compensation expense.

Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts increased to $272,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with income of $67,000 for the same period in 2019. Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts increased by approximately $1.2 million, to $925,000, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared with income of $281,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The current quarter and year expense is related to approximately $1.4 million provision of outstanding rent arrears and other straight-line adjustments arising from one operator (Wellington) offset by approximately $0.5 million of rent collection from prior year payment plans.

Interest expense decreased by $44,000, or 6.0%, to $686,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $730,000 for the same period in 2019. Interest expense for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, decreased by approximately $2.5 million or 47.3%, to $2.8 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2019. The current quarter and year decrease is mainly due to the payoff of the Pinecone and Congressional Bank loans during the prior year from the proceeds of the Asset Sale.

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the fourth quarter of 2020, was $51,000 compared to income from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $215,000 for the prior year period. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, was $84,000 compared to income from discontinued operations of $626,000 for the prior year period. The current year expense is primarily an adjustment to legacy accounts receivable. The prior period income is due to a $200,000 credit from one of the Company’s former attorneys, and $400,000 credit from legacy professional and general claims.

Net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.’s common stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.3 million compared with a net loss of $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, the net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.’s common stockholders was $9.7 million, or $5.74 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.5 million, inclusive of a $6.5 million pre-tax gain on the Asset Sale and $600,000 pre-tax gain from the Omega Disposition recognized during the first nine months of the year ended December 31, 2019, or $2.07 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

Cash at December 31, 2020, totaled $4.2 million compared with $4.4 million at December 31, 2019. Restricted cash at December 31, 2020, totaled $3.3 million compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt outstanding at December 31, 2020 amounted to $54.4 million compared with $55.4 million at December 31, 2019 (net of $1.3 million and $1.4 million of deferred financing costs at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively).

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) is the successor to AdCare Health Systems, Inc., and is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions.

Regional currently owns, leases, manages for third parties and operates, 24 facilities (12 of which are owned by Regional, nine of which are leased by Regional and three of which are managed by Regional for third parties). Effective January 1, 2021, the Company commenced operation of one previously subleased facility as a portfolio stabilization measure.

For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “likely,” “will,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release regarding future events and developments and our future performance, as well as management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: our dependence on the operating success of our operators; the significant amount of, and our ability to service, our indebtedness; covenants in our debt agreements that may restrict our ability to make investments, incur additional indebtedness and refinance indebtedness on favorable terms; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to raise capital through equity and debt financings or through the sale of assets; the effect of increasing healthcare regulation and enforcement on our operators and the dependence of our operators on reimbursement from governmental and other third-party payors; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; the impact of litigation and rising insurance costs on the business of our operators; the impact on us of litigation relating to our prior operation of our healthcare properties; the effect of our operators declaring bankruptcy, becoming insolvent or failing to pay rent as due; the ability of any of our operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations and to impede our ability to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor’s obligations; our ability to find replacement operators and the impact of unforeseen costs in acquiring new properties; the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the business of our operators, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs experienced by our operators in connection therewith, and the extent to which government support may be available to our operators to offset such costs and the conditions related thereto; and other factors discussed from time to time in our news releases, public statements and documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in 000’s)

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

$

52,533

 

$

54,672

 

Cash

 

4,186

 

 

4,383

 

Restricted cash

 

3,306

 

 

3,655

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,381 and $615

 

2,100

 

 

963

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

328

 

 

249

 

Notes receivable

 

444

 

 

840

 

Intangible assets - bed licenses

 

2,471

 

 

2,471

 

Intangible assets - lease rights, net

 

158

 

 

462

 

Right-of-use operating lease assets

 

33,740

 

 

37,287

 

Goodwill

 

1,585

 

 

1,585

 

Lease deposits and other deposits

 

514

 

 

517

 

Straight-line rent receivable

 

6,660

 

 

6,674

 

Total assets

$

108,025

 

$

113,758

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Senior debt, net

$

47,275

 

$

48,415

 

Bonds, net

 

6,342

 

 

6,409

 

Other debt, net

 

822

 

 

539

 

Accounts payable

 

3,008

 

 

3,699

 

Accrued expenses

 

2,225

 

 

2,613

 

Operating lease obligation

 

35,884

 

 

39,262

 

Other liabilities

 

1,365

 

 

1,078

 

Total liabilities

 

96,921

 

 

102,015

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value; 55,000 shares authorized; 1,688 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

62,041

 

 

61,992

 

Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000 shares authorized; 2,812 shares issued and outstanding, redemption amount $70,288 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

62,423

 

 

62,423

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(113,360

)

 

(112,672

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

11,104

 

 

11,743

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

108,025

 

$

113,758

 

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in 000’s, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental revenues

$

3,427

 

$

4,297

 

 

$

16,325

 

$

19,043

 

Management fees

 

269

 

 

279

 

 

 

1,001

 

 

995

 

Other revenues

 

29

 

 

3

 

 

 

253

 

 

96

 

Total revenues

 

3,725

 

 

4,579

 

 

 

17,579

 

 

20,134

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Facility rent expense

 

1,639

 

 

1,639

 

 

 

6,558

 

 

6,645

 

Cost of management fees

 

189

 

 

194

 

 

 

675

 

 

661

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

655

 

 

777

 

 

 

2,894

 

 

3,438

 

General and administrative expenses

 

1,039

 

 

641

 

 

 

3,373

 

 

3,192

 

Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts

 

272

 

 

(67

)

 

 

925

 

 

(281

)

Other operating expenses

 

230

 

 

196

 

 

 

860

 

 

1,017

 

Total expenses

 

4,024

 

 

3,380

 

 

 

15,285

 

 

14,672

 

Income from operations

 

(299

)

 

1,199

 

 

 

2,294

 

 

5,462

 

Other expense (income):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

686

 

 

730

 

 

 

2,777

 

 

5,265

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

(20

)

 

 

-

 

 

2,458

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

(7,141

)

Other expense (income), net

 

(23

)

 

-

 

 

 

121

 

 

6

 

Total other expense (income), net

 

663

 

 

710

 

 

 

2,898

 

 

588

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

(962

)

 

489

 

 

 

(604

)

 

4,874

 

Income tax expense

 

-

 

 

(44

)

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations

 

(962

)

 

533

 

 

 

(604

)

 

4,874

 

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

(51

)

 

215

 

 

 

(84

)

 

626

 

Net (Loss) income

 

(1,013

)

 

748

 

 

 

(688

)

 

5,500

 

Preferred stock dividends - undeclared

 

(2,249

)

 

(2,249

)

 

 

(8,997

)

 

(8,997

)

Net (loss) income attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stockholders

$

(3,262

)

$

(1,501

)

 

$

(9,685

)

$

(3,497

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(1.90

)

$

(1.02

)

 

$

(5.69

)

$

(2.44

)

Discontinued operations

$

(0.03

)

$

0.13

 

 

$

(0.05

)

$

0.37

 

 

$

(1.93

)

$

(0.89

)

 

$

(5.74

)

$

(2.07

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

1,688

 

 

1,688

 

 

 

1,688

 

 

1,688

 

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING METRICS (1)

 

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

Twelve Months
Ended

Portfolio Operating Metrics (1)

December 31, 2019

 

March 31, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2020

Occupancy %

76.5%

 

76.3%

 

75.1%

 

73.0%

 

67.3%

Quality Mix (2)

27.9%

 

27.7%

 

28.0%

 

29.3%

 

28.4%

Rent Coverage Before Management Fees (3)

 

1.57

 

 

1.59

 

 

1.55

 

 

1.58

 

 

1.77

Rent Coverage After Management Fees (3)

 

1.18

 

 

1.21

 

 

1.20

 

 

1.24

 

 

1.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Excludes three managed facilities in Ohio.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Quality Mix refers to all payor types less Medicaid.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) EBITDAR coverage and EBITDARM coverage include information provided by our tenants. The Company has not independently verified this information, but have no reason to believe such information to be inaccurate in any material respect.

 



