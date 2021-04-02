 
checkAd

Cluny Capital Corp. Announces Voting Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.04.2021, 00:04  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cluny Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “Cluny”) (TSXV:CLN.H), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 (“Policy 2.4”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 31, 2021. In addition to the election of directors, the re-appointment of the auditors, and the re-approval of the Company’s stock option plan, shareholders approved certain matters which are conditional on completion of the Company’s business combination transaction with Teonan Biomedical Inc., including (i) the change the name of the Company to “The Good Shroom Co Inc.” (Les bons Champignons inc); (ii) the continuance of the Company from an Ontario corporation to a corporation under the Canada Business Corporations Act; and (iii) the consolidation of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post consolidation common share of the Company for each three (3) pre-consolidation common shares.

In addition, in accordance with recent amendments by the Exchange to the capital pool company (“CPC”) program and Policy 2.4, which became effective on January 1, 2021 (the “New CPC Policy”), the Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval to amend the escrow release conditions of the Company's three CPC escrow agreements dated October 31, 2012 and June 6, 2018 (the "Escrow Agreements") affecting up to 2,300,000 common shares (766,666 assuming completion of the consolidation). The proposed amendments to the Escrow Agreements would result in the Company's escrowed common shares being subject to an 18 month escrow release schedule as detailed in the New CPC Policy, instead of the current 36 month escrow release schedule. The amendments to the Escrow Agreements are subject to the final approval of the Exchange and the execution of amending agreements reflecting the foregoing change. The accelerated release schedule will only affect those shareholders holding escrowed shares that execute an amending agreement.

For further information:

Cluny Capital Corp.
James Greig, Director
(778) 788-2745
james_greig@hotmail.com

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Seite 1 von 3


Cluny Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cluny Capital Corp. Announces Voting Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cluny Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “Cluny”) (TSXV:CLN.H), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 (“Policy 2.4”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), is pleased to announce the voting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
Statement
Director Declaration
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration