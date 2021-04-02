Cluny Capital Corp. Announces Voting Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cluny Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “Cluny”) (TSXV:CLN.H), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 (“Policy 2.4”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 31, 2021. In addition to the election of directors, the re-appointment of the auditors, and the re-approval of the Company’s stock option plan, shareholders approved certain matters which are conditional on completion of the Company’s business combination transaction with Teonan Biomedical Inc., including (i) the change the name of the Company to “The Good Shroom Co Inc.” (Les bons Champignons inc); (ii) the continuance of the Company from an Ontario corporation to a corporation under the Canada Business Corporations Act; and (iii) the consolidation of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post consolidation common share of the Company for each three (3) pre-consolidation common shares.



In addition, in accordance with recent amendments by the Exchange to the capital pool company (“CPC”) program and Policy 2.4, which became effective on January 1, 2021 (the “New CPC Policy”), the Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval to amend the escrow release conditions of the Company's three CPC escrow agreements dated October 31, 2012 and June 6, 2018 (the "Escrow Agreements") affecting up to 2,300,000 common shares (766,666 assuming completion of the consolidation). The proposed amendments to the Escrow Agreements would result in the Company's escrowed common shares being subject to an 18 month escrow release schedule as detailed in the New CPC Policy, instead of the current 36 month escrow release schedule. The amendments to the Escrow Agreements are subject to the final approval of the Exchange and the execution of amending agreements reflecting the foregoing change. The accelerated release schedule will only affect those shareholders holding escrowed shares that execute an amending agreement.

For further information:

Cluny Capital Corp.

James Greig, Director

(778) 788-2745

james_greig@hotmail.com



