Genetron Health to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series Liquid Biopsy & Oncology Dx Summit

BEIJING, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that management will present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Liquid Biopsy & Oncology Dx Summit on Wednesday April 7th, 2021.

Interested parties may request more information by contacting their sales representative at SVB Leerink.

About Genetron Holdings Limited
Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact
US:
Hoki Luk
Head of Investor Relations
Email: hluk@genetronhealth.us
Phone: +1 (408) 891-9255

David Deuchler, CFA
Managing Director | Gilmartin Group
Email: ir@genetronhealth.com

 


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Genetron Health Presented Its Proprietary Early Screening Technology Mutation Capsule at Science/AAAS Webinar
25.03.21
Genetron Health Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, and Provides 2021 Revenue Guidance
24.03.21
Genetron Health Releases New Data Results of HCCscreen for Liver Cancer Early Screening in China
17.03.21
Genetron Health to Participate at Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference on Mar. 26th, 2021
15.03.21
Genetron Health to Present at Science/AAAS Webinar About Early Cancer Screening on March 31
04.03.21
Genetron Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results and Host Investor Call on March 25, 2021