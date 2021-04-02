Paleo Resources Announces Transaction With Field Genie, Inc.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paleo Resources, Inc. (“Paleo” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: PRE, OTCQB: PRIEF) announces that it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase and
License Agreement with Field Genie, Inc. Field Genie, Inc. is a technology service provider that uses advanced artificial intelligence techniques to deliver solutions using spatial/geo intelligence
and computer vision, including real-time detection and recognition of objects and patterns.
Material terms of the agreement are as follows:
|(a)
|Field Genie, Inc. to provide Paleo (and its subsidiaries as directed by Paleo) technology development services during the 12 month term of the Agreement, with a focus on further development and build out of the digital investment platform of Energy Funders Resources, Paleo’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary.
|(b)
|Paleo to pay Field Genie, Inc. US$41,667.67 per month for 12 months up to a total of US$500,000, the requirement to make payments being subject to termination by Paleo for non-performance.
|(c)
|Piyush Prakash, CEO and Co-Founder of Field Genie, Inc., shall serve as CTO for Paleo for a period of 180 days, subject to extension upon reaching mutually agreeable terms for a performance-based compensation package.
|(d)
|By its performance, Paleo to earn and own a paid-up license to the background technology of Field Genie, Inc., Paleo will own the new technology developed at its request, and Paleo will earn and own up to a maximum of 50,000 common shares of Field Genie, Inc., which represents 5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Field Genie, Inc. Paleo will earn and be vested in a proportionate share of the Field Genie, Inc. stock with each installment payment.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
