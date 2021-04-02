 
checkAd

Paleo Resources Announces Transaction With Field Genie, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.04.2021, 00:24  |  91   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paleo Resources, Inc. (“Paleo” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: PRE, OTCQB: PRIEF) announces that it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase and License Agreement with Field Genie, Inc. Field Genie, Inc. is a technology service provider that uses advanced artificial intelligence techniques to deliver solutions using spatial/geo intelligence and computer vision, including real-time detection and recognition of objects and patterns.

Material terms of the agreement are as follows:

(a)    Field Genie, Inc. to provide Paleo (and its subsidiaries as directed by Paleo) technology development services during the 12 month term of the Agreement, with a focus on further development and build out of the digital investment platform of Energy Funders Resources, Paleo’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary.
(b)   Paleo to pay Field Genie, Inc. US$41,667.67 per month for 12 months up to a total of US$500,000, the requirement to make payments being subject to termination by Paleo for non-performance.‎
(c)   Piyush Prakash, CEO and Co-Founder of Field Genie, Inc., shall serve as CTO for Paleo for a period of 180 days, subject to extension upon reaching mutually agreeable terms for a performance-based compensation package.
(d)   By its performance, Paleo to earn and own a paid-up license to the background technology of Field Genie, Inc., Paleo will own the new technology developed at its request, and Paleo will earn and own up to a maximum of 50,000 common shares of Field Genie, Inc., which represents 5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Field Genie, Inc. Paleo will earn and be vested in a proportionate share of the Field Genie, Inc. stock with each installment payment.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paleo Resources Announces Transaction With Field Genie, Inc. CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Paleo Resources, Inc. (“Paleo” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: PRE, OTCQB: PRIEF) announces that it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase and License Agreement with Field Genie, Inc. Field …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
Statement
Director Declaration
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration