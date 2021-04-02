KKR & Urban Renaissance Group Acquire 300 Pine Building in Downtown Seattle

Seattle-based commercial real estate firm Urban Renaissance Group LLC (URG) and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the acquisition of the 300 Pine St building in downtown Seattle. Located on a full city block between 3rd Ave and 4th Ave in the heart of Seattle’s retail core, the 770,000 sq. ft., eight-story mixed-use iconic building with its historic façade will feature 85,000 sq. ft. renovated ground-floor retail designed to accommodate retail flagship stores, along with a new stunning 4th Avenue entrance to access the 682,000 sq. ft. of commercial office space currently fully-leased to a single tenant. The office portion will feature 80,000 sq. ft. floorplates, seismic retrofitting, and over twenty skylights including two light wells providing additional light for the top two floors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Originally home to Seattle’s beloved Bon Marché department store, the art-deco style building was constructed in 1929 with four additional stories added in 1955. Between 2015 and 2017, then-owner Macy’s sold the upper six levels for office space, and in 2020 the department store closed. The renovated landmark building will feature a timeless façade, a 20,000 sq. ft. rooftop deck, one-of-a-kind interiors, and 15-foot tall ceilings with ornate colonnades and dramatic architectural features that originate from the 1920’s era department stores. The historic building elements will be reinvigorated with a contemporary plan that connects multiple program elements though a central common area.