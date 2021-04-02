 
KKR & Urban Renaissance Group Acquire 300 Pine Building in Downtown Seattle

Seattle-based commercial real estate firm Urban Renaissance Group LLC (www.urbanrengroup.com) (URG) and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the acquisition of the 300 Pine St building in downtown Seattle.

Located on a full city block between 3rd Ave and 4th Ave in the heart of Seattle’s retail core, the 770,000 sq. ft., eight-story mixed-use iconic building with its historic façade will feature 85,000 sq. ft. renovated ground-floor retail designed to accommodate retail flagship stores, along with a new stunning 4th Avenue entrance to access the 682,000 sq. ft. of commercial office space currently fully-leased to a single tenant. The office portion will feature 80,000 sq. ft. floorplates, seismic retrofitting, and over twenty skylights including two light wells providing additional light for the top two floors.

Originally home to Seattle’s beloved Bon Marché department store, the art-deco style building was constructed in 1929 with four additional stories added in 1955. Between 2015 and 2017, then-owner Macy’s sold the upper six levels for office space, and in 2020 the department store closed. The renovated landmark building will feature a timeless façade, a 20,000 sq. ft. rooftop deck, one-of-a-kind interiors, and 15-foot tall ceilings with ornate colonnades and dramatic architectural features that originate from the 1920’s era department stores. The historic building elements will be reinvigorated with a contemporary plan that connects multiple program elements though a central common area.

