ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Volkswagen AG Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – VWAGY, VWAPY, VLKAF, VLKPF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.04.2021, 01:00  |  38   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY, VWAPY, VLKAF, VLKPF) resulting from allegations that Volkswagen AG may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Volkswagen AG securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2072.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 29, 2021, CNBC published an article entitled “VW accidentally leaks new name for its U.S. operations: Voltswagen” stating that “Volkswagen is expected to change the name of its operations in the U.S. to ‘Voltswagen of America,’ emphasizing the German automaker’s electric vehicle efforts” and that “[a] now unpublished press release called the change a ‘public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility.’”

Then on March 30, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “No, Volkswagen Isn’t Rebranding Itself Voltswagen” which stated “[t]he name change stunt comes as the company is eager to get U.S. consumers jazzed about the ID. 4, which went on sale in U.S. showrooms this month.” The article also stated that “problem for VW is that everyone took it seriously, creating confusion about the company’s intentions and moving the shares[.]” Due to the earlier news, the article stated “[i]n the U.S., the company’s American depositary receipts rose as much as 12% Tuesday before sliding near the close after the company confirmed the name change was a joke, closing up 9%.”

On this news, Volkswagen’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $2.17 per ADR, or 5%, over the next two trading days to close at $35.58 per ADR on April 1, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



