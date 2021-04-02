CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Issues Counterproposal to Hildene Plan

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQB: CIBH), has issued a letter to its shareholders in response to a proxy statement issued by offshore hedge fund, Hildene Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. (“Hildene”). CIB Marine’s letter highlights financial performance measures over the last five years, answers shareholder questions related to Hildene’s recent communications and, most importantly, proposes a fair plan that is accretive to value as an alternative to Hildene’s self-enriching repurchase plan. The Company’s proposed preferred stock repurchase plan includes the repurchase of 50% of the Company’s currently outstanding preferred stock in 2021 with intentions to pursue future repurchases with a goal of retiring all preferred stock within four years of the first repurchase, subject to financial and other considerations. Highlights are included here with additional detail in the letter, which is available along with other Annual Meeting materials on CIB Marine’s website: www.cibmarine.com/2021AnnualMeeting.asp.