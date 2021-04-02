 
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Issues Counterproposal to Hildene Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQB: CIBH), has issued a letter to its shareholders in response to a proxy statement issued by offshore hedge fund, Hildene Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. (“Hildene”). CIB Marine’s letter highlights financial performance measures over the last five years, answers shareholder questions related to Hildene’s recent communications and, most importantly, proposes a fair plan that is accretive to value as an alternative to Hildene’s self-enriching repurchase plan. The Company’s proposed preferred stock repurchase plan includes the repurchase of 50% of the Company’s currently outstanding preferred stock in 2021 with intentions to pursue future repurchases with a goal of retiring all preferred stock within four years of the first repurchase, subject to financial and other considerations. Highlights are included here with additional detail in the letter, which is available along with other Annual Meeting materials on CIB Marine’s website: www.cibmarine.com/2021AnnualMeeting.asp.

  CIB Marine Plan Hildene Plan
Shares to be Repurchased in 2021 21,946 pro-rata (50.0%) 23,529 (53.6%)
Price Per Share $775 $850
SubDebt Required None $20 million
Mandatory Payment of 7% Dividends No (no change to current
noncumulative terms) 		Yes (changes current
noncumulative terms)
Repurchase Order Pro-rata Series A and
Series B 		Mandatory purchase of
Series A before Series B
Accretive to Common Tangible Book
Value 		Yes No
Article Amendment Required Yes Yes

J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO said, “Our estimates indicate that Hildene’s proposed plan would take twice as long as our plan to repurchase all outstanding preferred shares and it would require us to pay more than $20 million combined in debt service and preferred dividends, not including the repayment of subordinated debt or the price paid for the repurchased shares. We believe that using our currently available cash for repurchases is far more productive for all parties and would create immediate value for our common shareholders at a price above prior Preferred Stock repurchases.”

