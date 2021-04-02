Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 02.04.2021, 01:05 | 16 | 0 | 0 02.04.2021, 01:05 | Regulatory News: Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William A. Ackman 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status CEO of investment manager to issuer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. NA 14,000,000 d) Aggregate information: - Aggregated volume - Price Volume

(aggregate) Price

(aggregate) 1. 14,000,000 NA e) Date of transaction 31 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: William A. Ackman received 14,000,000 Public Shares in a distribution from WAFH LLC, which he wholly owns. About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed‐ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies. Category: (PSH:InsiderTransactions) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005952/en/







