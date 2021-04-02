 
ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important May 3 Deadline – REGI

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) between May 3, 2018 and February 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important May 3, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Renewable Energy Group securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Renewable Energy Group class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2048.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 3, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company’s customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy Group was not the proper claimant for certain biodiesel tax credit (BTC) payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy Group’s revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Renewable Energy Group class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2048.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

31.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
31.03.21
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets Nationwide
17.03.21
Renewable Energy Group Announces Upsized Offering of 5,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
16.03.21
Renewable Energy Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
16.03.21
Vergiss Shell! Diese Bio-Kraftstoff-Aktien sind richtige Raketen
15.03.21
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
12.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - REGI
08.03.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)
05.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)
04.03.21
REGI BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – REGI

22.02.21
6
RENEWABLE Energy Group - größter US Biodieselhersteller vor Gevo, Pacific Ethanol,