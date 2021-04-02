Senseonics Announces Equity Grants To Employees Under Inducement Plan

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, announced that it had made equity grants to new employees under its 2019 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Section 711(a).

On April 1, 2021, Senseonics Compensation Committee granted 5 new non-executive employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 62,000 shares of the Company’s common stock as an inducement for such employees to join the Company. The options have an exercise price of $2.58 per share, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE American on April 1, 2021. In each case, 25% of the shares underlying the options will vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, with the remainder vesting in monthly installments over the subsequent three year period, in all cases contingent on such employee’s continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date. Senseonics continues to work to bring its Eversense CGM System to more people with diabetes in the U.S. and other markets around the globe and drives to develop enhancements to the system.