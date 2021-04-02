Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Bolt-On Acquisition of DoublePoint Energy in the Midland Basin
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) ("Pioneer" or "the Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the leasehold interests and related assets of DoublePoint Energy (DoublePoint) in a transaction valued at approximately $6.4 billion as of April 1, 2021, comprised of approximately 27.2 million shares of Pioneer common stock, $1 billion of cash and the assumption of approximately $0.9 billion of debt and liabilities.
Scott D. Sheffield, Pioneer’s CEO stated, “DoublePoint has amassed an impressive, high quality footprint in the Midland Basin, comprised of tier one acreage adjacent to Pioneer’s leading position. We are pleased with their decision to become long-term partners with Pioneer in a transaction that will complement our unmatched position in the core of the Permian Basin. Pioneer will incorporate these assets into our investment model, migrating the assets from significant production growth to a free cash flow model, moderating growth for the U.S. shale industry and generating significant value for our shareholders.”
Transaction Enhances Investment Framework
- Accretive to Key Financial Metrics – Pioneer expects the transaction to be accretive on key financial metrics including cash flow and free cash flow per share, earnings per share and corporate returns during 2021 and beyond.
- Increases Variable Dividend Outlook – Consistent with Pioneer’s priority of returning capital to shareholders, the accretive nature of this transaction to free cash flow leads to an increase in the expected per share variable dividend beginning in 2022 and beyond.
- Unmatched Permian Scale – This transaction represents a contiguous position of approximately 97,000 high quality net acres directly offsetting and overlapping Pioneer’s existing footprint. The acquired acreage is primarily undrilled and augments Pioneer’s premium asset base, increasing the Company’s acreage position to greater than 1 million net acres with no exposure to federal lands. The Company expects production from the acquired assets to reach approximately 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by late in the second quarter.
- Significant Synergies – The acquisition is expected to result in annual cost savings of approximately $175 million through operational efficiencies and reductions in general and administrative (G&A) and interest expenses. The expected present value of these cost savings totals approximately $1 billion over a 10-year period.
- Top-Tier Balance Sheet Maintained – Pioneer’s pro forma leverage metrics will remain relatively unchanged, among the lowest in the industry, preserving the Company’s financial and operational flexibility and allowing for significant return of capital to shareholders.
Geoffrey Strong, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources at Apollo, commented, “The combination of Pioneer and DoublePoint is compelling from both a financial and operational standpoint and a natural fit for DoublePoint. This acquisition continues the trend of consolidation in the prolific Permian Basin, combining two complementary footprints in a transaction with both top- and bottom-line synergies.” Dheeraj Verma, President of Quantum Energy Partners added, “we are firm believers in Pioneer’s strategy of free cash flow generation, which enables a competitive base and strong variable dividend.”
