On March 31, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a short-seller report addressing Amdocs, which alleged, among other things, that: (1) Amdocs overstated its profits, evidenced by steady parent profits despite declining subsidiary profits; (2) there was a concerning pattern of reputable auditors resigning, only to be replaced by “scandal-plagued or tiny shops”; (3) Amdocs “window-dressed” its balance sheets to keep its large borrowing a secret; and (4) all of the foregoing was corroborated by former employees and direct competitors of the Company, including a former American Amdocs executive, who stated that the Company’s “US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually . . . but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable.”

On this news, Amdocs’ stock price fell sharply on March 31, 2021, to close at $70.15 per share.

