Franklin Wireless Investigating Battery Issues

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.04.2021   

Company has received reports of battery failure on some devices

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications, has been notified of reports of battery issues in some of its wireless hotspot devices. The company is working with its battery and device manufacturing partners and carrier customer to determine the cause and extent of the problem.

About Franklin

Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) is a leader in innovative hardware and software products that support smart tracking and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as intelligent wireless broadband solutions including mobile hotspots, routers and modems. For more information, please visit www.franklinwireless.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact: ir@franklinwireless.com  
   

Wertpapier


