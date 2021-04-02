IMCD N.V. adjustments to financial calendar

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (2 April 2021) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces a slight amendment of its financial calendar dates. The Annual General Meeting will take place on 22 June 2021 (previously announced: 24 June 2021). As a result, the new financial calendar dates are as follows:

A full overview of IMCD’s financial calendar is available in the Investor section of IMCD’s website ( www.imcdgroup.com/en/investors/shareholder-information/financial-calendar ).

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About IMCD N.V.

IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 2,775 million in 2020 with nearly 3,300 employees in over 50 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 50,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers.

To find out more about IMCD, please visit www.imcdgroup.com .

