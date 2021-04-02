Nyxoah to Delay Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Until April 9, 2021  

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – 2 April 2021 – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that it will delay its full year 2020 earnings release and subsequent conference call, previously scheduled for April 6, 2021. The Company now intends to report full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 on Friday, April 9, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss full year 2020 financial results on the same day at 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. ET. The details for the conference call can be found below. The delay is required for the Company and its auditors to complete final audit procedures in accordance with PCAOB auditing standards.

Date: Friday, April 9, 2021 Time: 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. ET Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/nyxoah/20210409_1/

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah

Fabian Suarez, Chief Financial Officer

fabian.suarez@nyxoah.com

+32 10 22 24 55

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

vivian.cervantes@gilmartinir.com

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio system, a CE-validated, patient-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk2 and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio system received its European CE Mark in 2019. The Company is currently conducting the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion, the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA approval and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio system.

For more information, please visit www.nyxoah .com.

