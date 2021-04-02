 
Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program 

Amsterdam, April 2, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 13,906 of its own shares in the period from March 26, 2021 up to and including April 1, 2021 at an average price of €34.26. The consideration of this repurchase was €0.5 million. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover existing obligations under employee incentive plans and to cover commitments for stock dividend, as announced on 19 February 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 476,689 shares for a total consideration of €14.3 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-bu ...

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

