 
checkAd

CGG Announces Issuance of Senior Secured Notes and Completion of Conditions for Settlement of Tender Offer and Redemption of Existing Notes  

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.04.2021, 07:30  |  49   |   |   

Paris, France – April 2, 2021

CGG announced today the issuance of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 and €585 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (together, the “Notes”). The Notes are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain subsidiaries of CGG S.A.

CGG also entered into a $100,000,000 super senior Revolving Credit Facility Agreement (the “RCF”) secured by the same security package as the Notes with its pricing linked in part to greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. No drawings have been carried out under the RCF.

The issuance of the Notes was a condition to (i) the purchase of any and all of the validly tendered and not withdrawn existing first lien senior secured notes due 2023 issued by CGG Holding (U.S.) Inc (the “Existing First Lien Notes”) by way of a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) launched by CGG Holding (U.S.) Inc. on March 15, 2021 and which expired on March 29, 2021, (ii) the redemption by CGG Holding (U.S.) Inc. of all Existing First Lien Notes not purchased in the Tender Offer and (iii) the redemption by CGG S.A. of all its second lien senior secured notes due 2024 (the “Existing Second Lien Notes”). That condition has now been satisfied.

The net proceeds from the issuance have been used, together with cash on hand, to:

  • settle the Tender Offer;
     
  • satisfy and discharge today and subsequently redeem on May 1, 2021 in full the Existing First Lien Notes that were not repurchased in the Tender Offer;
     
  • satisfy and discharge today and subsequently redeem on April 14, 2021 in full the Existing Second Lien Notes; and
     
  • pay all fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.


 

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

This press release may include projections and other “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of United States federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the business, future financial condition, results of operations and prospects of CGG S.A., including its affiliates. These statements usually contain the words “believes”, “plans”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates” or other similar expressions. For each of these statements, you should be aware that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Any such projections or statements reflect the current views of CGG S.A. about future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given that such events or performance will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from these projections.

Seite 1 von 5
CGG share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGG Announces Issuance of Senior Secured Notes and Completion of Conditions for Settlement of Tender Offer and Redemption of Existing Notes   Paris, France – April 2, 2021 CGG announced today the issuance of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 and €585 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (together, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
Director Declaration
NIO Inc. Provides March and First Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA and MediPharm Labs Begin First Sales in Germany Under ...
Vinci to acquire ACS’ energy business
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on April 6 to Provide a Full Update on Its Activities
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
CGG: CGG Awarded Three Imaging Projects by BP
19.03.21
CGG Announces the Successful Pricing of its $500 Million and €585 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering
15.03.21
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
09.03.21
CGG: CGG Extends Northern Viking Graben Dual-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey
05.03.21
CGG: Information related to the availability of the Universal Registration Document for 2020
05.03.21
CGG: Announces its Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
03.03.21
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
32
CGG - neue WKN nach reverse-split