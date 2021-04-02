CGG Announces Issuance of Senior Secured Notes and Completion of Conditions for Settlement of Tender Offer and Redemption of Existing Notes  

CGG also entered into a $100,000,000 super senior Revolving Credit Facility Agreement (the “ RCF ”) secured by the same security package as the Notes with its pricing linked in part to greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. No drawings have been carried out under the RCF.

CGG announced today the issuance of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 and €585 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (together, the “ Notes ”). The Notes are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain subsidiaries of CGG S.A.

The issuance of the Notes was a condition to (i) the purchase of any and all of the validly tendered and not withdrawn existing first lien senior secured notes due 2023 issued by CGG Holding (U.S.) Inc (the “Existing First Lien Notes”) by way of a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) launched by CGG Holding (U.S.) Inc. on March 15, 2021 and which expired on March 29, 2021, (ii) the redemption by CGG Holding (U.S.) Inc. of all Existing First Lien Notes not purchased in the Tender Offer and (iii) the redemption by CGG S.A. of all its second lien senior secured notes due 2024 (the “Existing Second Lien Notes”). That condition has now been satisfied.

The net proceeds from the issuance have been used, together with cash on hand, to:

settle the Tender Offer;



satisfy and discharge today and subsequently redeem on May 1, 2021 in full the Existing First Lien Notes that were not repurchased in the Tender Offer;



satisfy and discharge today and subsequently redeem on April 14, 2021 in full the Existing Second Lien Notes; and



pay all fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.





