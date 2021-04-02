 
Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 46 562 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options and the sale of own shares to members of the Bekaert Group Executive in the framework of the Bekaert Personal Shareholding Requirement Plan. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 623 426 to 3 576 864 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.92%).

Purpose Date Number of shares Price (€)
SOP 2010-2014 24 March 2021 3 500 25.140
SOP 2010-2014 24 March 2021 6 000 26.055
SOP 2015-2017 26 March 2021 6 250 26.375
SOP 2010-2014 31 March 2021 4 000 19.200
SOP 2010-2014 31 March 2021 14 000 25.380
SOP 2010-2014 31 March 2021 1 000 25.140
SOP 2010-2014 31 March 2021 2 100 26.055
SOP 2015-2017 31 March 2021 600 26.375
Personal Shareholding Requirement 31 March 2021 9 112 35.780


