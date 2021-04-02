VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months of FY 2021

The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries (“the Group”) stood at 46 107 thousand EUR during September of 2020 – February of 2021, while during the same period of FY2020 revenue was 40 413 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2020 – February of 2021 was 2 637 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 5 134 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2019– February of 2020 was 2 337 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 014 thousand EUR.