VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months of FY 2021
The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries (“the Group”) stood at 46 107 thousand EUR during September of 2020 – February of 2021, while during the same period of FY2020 revenue was 40 413 thousand EUR.
Net profit of the Group during September of 2020 – February of 2021 was 2 637 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 5 134 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2019– February of 2020 was 2 337 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 014 thousand EUR.
The revenue of the Group stood at 21 627 thousand EUR during December of 2020 – February of 2021, while during the same period of FY2020 the revenue of the Group was 19 065 thousand EUR.
Net profit of the Group during December of 2020 – February of 2021 was 785 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 1 981 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during December of 2019 – February of 2020 was 775 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 1 607 thousand EUR.
Additional information:
Head of Finance
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No: +370 5 2525700
Attachment
- VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non audited condensed interim consolidated financial statement for the six months of FY2021
