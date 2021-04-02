 
checkAd

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months of FY 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.04.2021, 08:00  |  44   |   |   

The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries (“the Group”) stood at 46 107 thousand EUR during September of 2020 – February of 2021, while during the same period of FY2020 revenue was 40 413 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2020 – February of 2021 was 2 637 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 5 134 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2019– February of 2020 was 2 337 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 014 thousand EUR.

The revenue of the Group stood at 21 627 thousand EUR during December of 2020 – February of 2021, while during the same period of FY2020 the revenue of the Group was 19 065 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during December of 2020 – February of 2021 was 785 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 1 981 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during December of 2019 – February of 2020 was 775 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 1 607 thousand EUR.

Additional information:
Head of Finance
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachment


Vilniaus Baldai Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months of FY 2021 The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries (“the Group”) stood at 46 107 thousand EUR during September of 2020 – February of 2021, while during the same period of FY2020 revenue was 40 413 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
Director Declaration
NIO Inc. Provides March and First Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA and MediPharm Labs Begin First Sales in Germany Under ...
Lincoln Electric Acquires Zeman Bauelemente Produktionsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Grace Responds to 40 North
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration