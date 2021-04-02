Press Release// CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation on major climate challenges









April 2, 2021

CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation

on major climate challenges

On Monday 22 March, CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall and Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat met to discuss the strategic issues of digital transformation and corporate social responsibility (CSR) - key priorities for both organizations - at CNES’s Head Office, where they underlined their desire to make the European space sector a key accelerator driving moves towards a sustainable ecological transition.

Jean-Yves Le Gall and Aiman Ezzat confirmed that Capgemini will be stepping up its contribution to the Space Climate Observatory (SCO), the CNES initiative launched at the One Planet Summit in 2017. The SCO is today hailed by the international community as a key initiative for mobilizing world space expertise and research, and industry partnerships in the fight against climate change. Capgemini will therefore be participating in the SCO International charter, alongside its 27 member agencies and organizations, furthering its involvement with CNES in leading the SCO community.

Renowned for their strong commitment to integrating digital and space technologies, CNES and Capgemini now intend to continue working together to explore applications of satellite-based data and services, as they have previously done with success on scientific and environmental projects such as Copernicus , THEIA , Taranis and MicroCarb . New applications of satellite data could emerge in CNES’s main fields of focus—mobility, climate, agriculture and health—thanks to Capgemini’s expertise and its global commercial presence.

Jean-Yves Le Gall and Aiman Ezzat also discussed future avenues for cooperation backed by Capgemini’s Intelligent Industry approach, which would leverage innovative data and technologies to scale up space manufacturing. This is a key priority for CNES to boost its competitiveness and resilience through the transformation of production lines and the development of a low-carbon industry, notably based on hydrogen.