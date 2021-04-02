 
checkAd

Modern Workspace Furniture Provider, Sunon, Launches New-look Website

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.04.2021, 09:41  |  72   |   |   

HANGZHOU, China, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading workspace solution provider, Sunon Furniture, has recently launched their new website after months of work redesigning. The updated modern-minimalist interface better reflects the company's design-centric brand vision, making information about products, services, and trends more accessible to current and future clients.

Sunon New Website

Featuring streamlined navigation and a responsive design for both desktop and mobile users, the layout of the new website has been completely revamped. A whole host of new features including a smart search bar and three new website sections: Solutions, Resources, and Inspiration have been added so users can easily find exactly what they need.

"We are excited to be able to better service our valued customers. Through greater complementary integration of our online and offline experiences, we hope that customers realize we are always here and care about their needs," Managing Director of Sunon's International Business Center, Cindy Shi said.

"While Sunon is going global, we understand people in different regions have similarities and differences. For us, 'going global' means learning to 'go local'. This understanding is reflected in our focus on providing exceptional customer service over the past few years," she added. In the future, Sunon will hone in on specific markets with humanized design and high-quality products with localized services to gain more presence in the global arena.

As a leading office solution supplier, Sunon takes the responsibility of its role as a positive global citizen and achieves growth through sustainable practices — every piece of its furniture is designed with the environment in mind.Considering the impacts of the various materials and resources, Sunon makes green choices when design new products as well as uncover opportunities to improve existing products.

Through continued efforts on R&D, high-quality eco-friendly materials such as waterborne painting, recycled-PET felt, and PUR glue has been utilized in furniture making. Additionally, all products are packaged in recyclable materials. Currently, Sunon upholds two of the world's strictest standards for environmental impact, Green guard and FSC.

The manufacturing process is environmentally friendly as well. Sunon's production line is able to eliminate waste, efficiently manage water and energy usage and prioritize using renewable energy such as solar and wind power. A customized off-gas treatment system is used to prevent gases emitted to harm the environment. For waste heat, it is recovered by an air compressor which is then used in the product drying process and bath center. This environmentally conscious approach plays into Sunon's mission of 'Going Global, Acting Local'; ensuring that from start to finish, the company is aware of its place in the world and striving to be a positive impact.

About Sunon

Founded in 1991, Sunon has risen to the ranks of a global leader in workspace furniture. Following intensive R&D and state-of-the-art design solutions, Sunon has become a headlining manufacturer in the workspace design sector. Until now, Sunon has served 160+ global fortune 500 clients, including Google, Coca Cola, WeWork, Alibaba, Siemens, Huawei, among many others.

Learn more: https://www.sunonglobal.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480144/1.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Modern Workspace Furniture Provider, Sunon, Launches New-look Website HANGZHOU, China, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Leading workspace solution provider, Sunon Furniture, has recently launched their new website after months of work redesigning. The updated modern-minimalist interface better reflects the company's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Infosys Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and ...
Application Platform as a Service Market Revenue Worth $22,687.3 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Seventh Annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge Opens Today For Student Submissions
LNG Bunkering Market Size to Reach USD 5.14 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR 45.2% | Valuates Reports
Unified Communication As A Service Market Size Worth $210.07 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Natural Language Processing Market Worth $ 45.79 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 19.49% CAGR: Verified Market Research.
IDTechEx Commentary on Volkswagen's Long-term, High-Manganese Cathode Strategy
Increasing Demand for Thermal Cameras to Detect Fever during COVID-19 Pandemic expanding growth ...
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% in 2020, contrary to China, Japan and MENA where ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry