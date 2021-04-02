 
checkAd

Gecina Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting on April 22, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.04.2021, 10:37  |  46   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Gecina (Paris:GFC) (the “Company”) are invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting (the “OGM”) to be held on:

Thursday April 22, 2021 from 3pm

In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, and in accordance with the Order no.2020-321 of March 25, 2020 (amended), as extended by Decree no.2021-255 of March 9, 2021, it has been decided that this OGM will be held at the Company’s registered office, 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, without shareholders attending in person. The conditions for taking part in this OGM and its organization have been adapted accordingly.

Shareholders will be able to follow the General Meeting on the Company’s website: www.gecina.fr.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated OGM section on www.gecina.fr.

The meeting notice, containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions, was published in the French official gazette (BALO) no.28 on March 5, 2021.

The invitation to attend, presenting the agenda and useful information concerning the conditions for the organization of the Ordinary OGM, was published in the BALO and the French legal announcements journal “Les Petites Affiches” on April 2, 2021.

Considering the current health context, we invite you to exercise your rights as shareholders by voting online or by post or appointing the Chairman to represent you.

The preparatory documents for this OGM are made available to the Company’s shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable.

In accordance with the terms of Order no.2020-321 of March 25, 2020 (amended), extended by Decree no.2021-255 of March 9, 2021, information or documents will be able to be provided under valid conditions by email when shareholders indicate the email address to be used in their requests.

We therefore encourage you to provide us with your email address when you submit any requests.

The documents relating to this OGM covered under Article R.22-10-23 of the French commercial code are available on the Company's website at www.gecina.fr.

The Board of Directors

---

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of €573,949,530
Registered office: 14-16, rue des Capucines - 75002 Paris - France
Paris trade and companies register: 592 014 476

Gecina Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gecina Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting on April 22, 2021 Regulatory News: The shareholders of Gecina (Paris:GFC) (the “Company”) are invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting (the “OGM”) to be held on: Thursday April 22, 2021 from 3pm In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, and in accordance with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Bolt-On Acquisition of DoublePoint Energy in the Midland Basin
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.:  Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions
Moderna Provides Storage Update & Announces the U.S. FDA Authorizes Up To 15-Doses Per Vial of its ...
WWE to Report First Quarter 2021 Results
FOX News Media Extends Bret Baier’s Multi-year Deal
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Atos ...
Earthstone Energy Announces Midland Basin Asset Acquisition
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Volkswagen AG Investors to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Gecina Targets Net Zero Carbon for Its Operational Portfolio by 2030 With its “CAN0P-2030” Plan
24.03.21
Gecina - Ordinary General Meeting on April 22, 2021, New Conditions for Participation Due to the Meeting Being Held as a Closed Session
17.03.21
Gecina: Conditions for accessing the 2020 Universal Registration Document
17.03.21
Gecina Launches an Online Space for Its Individual Pure Registered Shareholders
05.03.21
Gecina: Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting