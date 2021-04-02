MERRELL LAUNCHES FAN EVENT WITH EVENTZEE

Those in the Atlanta, GA area can download the Eventzee app and enter the join code “stepfurther” to participate in the ongoing event. The virtual event features photo, video, text, quiz, and gps challenges. Through photos and videos, players can share their favorite Merrell gear and landmarks in Atlanta. Text and quiz challenges will test players’ knowledge on local wildlife. The event will run through Friday, April 30th, allowing players nearly a full month to complete all the challenges.

Tustin, CA, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( OTC: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that Merrell , the global leader in outdoor performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel, launched a fan engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “Atlanta Scavenger Hunt presented by Merrell” encourages both fans and community members alike to celebrate the great outdoors throughout the city.

“Merrell has made great use of nearly all the challenge types Eventzee has to offer,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “The variety will create a rich experience for those who participate.”

The theme of the event is “Get Outside.” Some challenges will prompt players to visit specific locations, such as Merrell stores and other local businesses. Other challenges will leave the destination up to the players. The goal is to have players taking in fresh air, for both physical and mental health.

“Curing a bad case of cabin fever is what we do best,” said Lindsey Jones, Field Marketing Specialist of Merrell. “This event will help our community regain the spirit of adventure.”

