Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood

GUANGZHOU, China, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multinational retail e-commerce platform Banggood will release the Mi 11 Lite simultaneously in coordination with Xiaomi's official website. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi hosted a new product launch event on March 29, at which the company unveiled three new models – the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite.

"Banggood's growth strategy calls for paying more attention to the expectations of younger buyers who want to be equipped with the latest and most popular consumer electronics. To meet these expectations, we will first focus on providing more products tailored to this audience. Xiaomi has always been one of the most popular brands among younger visitors to the Banggood website, and the Mi 11 Lite is a mobile phone specially designed for the segment. The debut of the new model on Banggood represents the first step of our effort to resonate with the youth market. Looking ahead, we plan to invest more resources to optimize the experience for the demographic, with the aim of making Banggood their go-to e-commerce platform," said Aaron Chen, CEO of Banggood.

In addition to releasing the Mi 11 Lite, Banggood is the only independent website invited to attend the 2021 Mi Fan Festival. From April 1st to April 20th, Banggood, in concert with Xiaomi's official platforms and partners, will join in the celebrations while exploring the possibilities of further collaborative efforts. In tandem with a line-up of exciting interactive activities, Banggood will offer a substantial discount of up to 50% off during the event. The latest and best-selling products such as Redmi Note 10 will be available at the lowest price points online for a limited time. Please get the latest information on Banggood's social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

