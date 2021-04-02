 
checkAd

Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.04.2021, 11:17  |  42   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multinational retail e-commerce platform Banggood will release the Mi 11 Lite simultaneously in coordination with Xiaomi's official website. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi hosted a new product launch event on March 29, at which the company unveiled three new models – the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite.

Banggood will launch the Mi 11 Lite in two configurations: 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The model, priced at EUR 299, will be available for pre-order starting April 6.

"Banggood's growth strategy calls for paying more attention to the expectations of younger buyers who want to be equipped with the latest and most popular consumer electronics. To meet these expectations, we will first focus on providing more products tailored to this audience. Xiaomi has always been one of the most popular brands among younger visitors to the Banggood website, and the Mi 11 Lite is a mobile phone specially designed for the segment. The debut of the new model on Banggood represents the first step of our effort to resonate with the youth market. Looking ahead, we plan to invest more resources to optimize the experience for the demographic, with the aim of making Banggood their go-to e-commerce platform," said Aaron Chen, CEO of Banggood.

In addition to releasing the Mi 11 Lite, Banggood is the only independent website invited to attend the 2021 Mi Fan Festival. From April 1st to April 20th, Banggood, in concert with Xiaomi's official platforms and partners, will join in the celebrations while exploring the possibilities of further collaborative efforts. In tandem with a line-up of exciting interactive activities, Banggood will offer a substantial discount of up to 50% off during the event. The latest and best-selling products such as Redmi Note 10 will be available at the lowest price points online for a limited time. Please get the latest information on Banggood's social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

About Banggood

Founded in 2006, Banggood is a leading e-commerce company running its website www.banggood.com and pages on other platforms to offer tens of millions of registered users more than 500,000 types of products, covering from consumer electronics to clothing. Banggood is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, the city of the supply chain, with a global reach in North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, South America and the Middle East. The company recently unveiled its Top-Selling Products List For First Half of 2020. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood GUANGZHOU, China, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Leading multinational retail e-commerce platform Banggood will release the Mi 11 Lite simultaneously in coordination with Xiaomi's official website. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi hosted a new product …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Seventh Annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge Opens Today For Student Submissions
LNG Bunkering Market Size to Reach USD 5.14 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR 45.2% | Valuates Reports
Natural Language Processing Market Worth $ 45.79 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 19.49% CAGR: Verified Market Research.
IDTechEx Commentary on Volkswagen's Long-term, High-Manganese Cathode Strategy
Increasing Demand for Thermal Cameras to Detect Fever during COVID-19 Pandemic expanding growth ...
Polaris Bank N26M Promo Offer: Customers Warm Up for 'Grand Finale
Plug and Play Selects 154 Startups For Their Summer 2021 Batches
North Africa: Demand for Dual-Citizenship is High says Savory & Partners
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% in 2020, contrary to China, Japan and MENA where ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry