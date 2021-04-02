ALSTOM SA Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 31 March 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 02.04.2021, 12:40 | 52 | 0 |
2 April 2021
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 31 March 2021
Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)
|Date
|Number of shares with a nominal value of €7
|
Gross number of
voting rights
|31 March 2021
|371,201,793
|371,201,793
|About Alstom
|
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s products portfolio
ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. With Bombardier
Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the new Group’s combined revenue amounted to €15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 20201. Headquartered in France,
Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs 75,000 people. www.alstom.com
¹ unaudited proforma
|Contacts
|
Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com
Attachment
Alstom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0