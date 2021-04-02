Aramco and American Concrete Institute announce new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallics in Building and Construction

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco and the American Concrete Institute (ACI) announce the launch of NEx: A Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials to develop and promote the use of nonmetallic materials in the building and construction sector.

Based at ACI World Headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, NEx will focus on accelerating the use of nonmetallic materials and products in construction, leveraging ACI's role as a world-leading authority and resource for the development, dissemination and adoption of consensus-based standards for concrete design, construction and materials.

"The Center's mission will be to collaborate globally on using nonmetallic materials in the built environment by driving research, education, awareness and technology adoption," said Jeffrey W. Coleman, ACI President. "Expanding incorporation of nonmetallic materials and products in the built environment will improve sustainability, contribute to a lower carbon footprint, and enhance the durability and longevity of structures."

Commenting on the launch of NEx, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technical Services, Ahmad Al-Sa'adi, said: "Aramco has been developing and deploying nonmetallic solutions within our own operations for more than 20 years as they offer superior lifecycle cost, efficiency and environmental advantages over their metal alternatives."

He added: "The potential for using nonmetallic advanced polymetric materials, however, goes way beyond the oil and gas sector and includes the building and construction industries where there is significant potential. That is why this new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials offers enormous and exciting opportunities."

Aramco is already a leader in the use of nonmetallic materials in oil and gas facilities to reduce corrosion, weight and the cost of construction and operation. This initiative with ACI is part of the Company's broader strategy to enter new markets, leveraging its hydrocarbon resources and technology to deliver advanced polymeric materials solutions across industries.