 
checkAd

Aramco and American Concrete Institute announce new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallics in Building and Construction

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.04.2021, 13:41  |  73   |   |   

- Aramco Americas becomes founding member of US-based innovation hub

- New center aims to achieve more sustainable building solutions through advances in nonmetallic technologies

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco and the American Concrete Institute (ACI) announce the launch of NEx: A Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials to develop and promote the use of nonmetallic materials in the building and construction sector. 

Aramco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Aramco)

Based at ACI World Headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, NEx will focus on accelerating the use of nonmetallic materials and products in construction, leveraging ACI's role as a world-leading authority and resource for the development, dissemination and adoption of consensus-based standards for concrete design, construction and materials.

"The Center's mission will be to collaborate globally on using nonmetallic materials in the built environment by driving research, education, awareness and technology adoption," said Jeffrey W. Coleman, ACI President. "Expanding incorporation of nonmetallic materials and products in the built environment will improve sustainability, contribute to a lower carbon footprint, and enhance the durability and longevity of structures."

Commenting on the launch of NEx, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technical Services, Ahmad Al-Sa'adi, said: "Aramco has been developing and deploying nonmetallic solutions within our own operations for more than 20 years as they offer superior lifecycle cost, efficiency and environmental advantages over their metal alternatives."

He added: "The potential for using nonmetallic advanced polymetric materials, however, goes way beyond the oil and gas sector and includes the building and construction industries where there is significant potential. That is why this new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials offers enormous and exciting opportunities."

Aramco is already a leader in the use of nonmetallic materials in oil and gas facilities to reduce corrosion, weight and the cost of construction and operation. This initiative with ACI is part of the Company's broader strategy to enter new markets, leveraging its hydrocarbon resources and technology to deliver advanced polymeric materials solutions across industries.  

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aramco and American Concrete Institute announce new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallics in Building and Construction - Aramco Americas becomes founding member of US-based innovation hub - New center aims to achieve more sustainable building solutions through advances in nonmetallic technologies FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aramco and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Seventh Annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge Opens Today For Student Submissions
LNG Bunkering Market Size to Reach USD 5.14 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR 45.2% | Valuates Reports
North Africa: Demand for Dual-Citizenship is High says Savory & Partners
Natural Language Processing Market Worth $ 45.79 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 19.49% CAGR: Verified Market Research.
Asia Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market worth 486,446 units by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
IDTechEx Commentary on Volkswagen's Long-term, High-Manganese Cathode Strategy
Changhong Europe Triples Sales Revenue in 2020
Increasing Demand for Thermal Cameras to Detect Fever during COVID-19 Pandemic expanding growth ...
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% in 2020, contrary to China, Japan and MENA where ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry