 
checkAd

DGAP-DD VARTA AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.04.2021, 13:30  |  35   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.04.2021 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 6510.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.00 EUR 6510.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-04-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65283  02.04.2021 



Varta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD VARTA AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.04.2021 / 13:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
DGAP-DD: Porsche Automobil Holding SE deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA plant Ausschüttung einer Dividende von EUR 1,50 je ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Vorläufiges Konzernergebnis nach Steuern der DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2020 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: Verlustanzeige nach § 92 AktG
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Kumulierter Auftragseingang im vierten Quartal 2020 und ersten Quartal 2021 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english
13:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
13:34 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
13:30 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
13:26 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
13:26 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english
01.04.21
Marktkompass: 15.060 DAX fester | Biden pusht US-Autoindustrie | BMW | VARTA | DELIVEROO
01.04.21
LYNX: VARTA: Das ist jetzt der bullische Triggerpunkt
01.04.21
LYNX: VARTA: Das ist jetzt der bullische Triggerpunkt
31.03.21
Weitere Apple-Zulieferer wechseln auf erneuerbare Energie

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:52 Uhr
8.947
Varta 25€ als Megatrendaktie und Krisenprofiteur ? 100% Titel???
25.03.21
2
Varta – Der Batterie-Spezialist will mit KTM den Elektro-Zweiradmarkt erobern!
20.03.21
2
3 gute News für die Varta-Aktie
18.03.21
3
Varta: Neuer Milliardenmarkt im Visier
18.03.21
34
Varta hat super Potential