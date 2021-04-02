 
Newegg and ibex Announce Strategic Lead-Generation Partnership

Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, has entered into a strategic partnership with ibex (NASDAQ:IBEX), one of the world’s leading digital CX firms with an expansive reach throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Under the terms of the agreement, ibex will collaborate with Newegg’s in-house customer service outsourcing operation, Newegg Bridge, to foster lead generation for the targeted sale of telecommunications products and services.

“We see a great opportunity for ibex to cultivate strong customer acquisition with this collaboration,” said Joshua Mendoza, Executive Director of Newegg Bridge. “Our ability to target customers at key points in the online shopping process enables us to screen leads at a granular level, ensuring the quality of leads we provide to ibex will be unparalleled.”

ibex offers CX solutions across the customer lifecycle, featuring a sophisticated digital customer acquisition division with a history of success in selling products and services for major telecommunications brands. ibex also develops technology solutions for social reputation management, CX surveys, and end-to-end contact center performance. This initial phase of the ibex/Newegg collaboration will explore new avenues for customer acquisition and revenue generation for both companies across the globe.

“We have over a decade of experience driving sales and LTV for major telecom brands across the US,” said Jeff Cox, President of ibex Digital. “From our digital acquisition technologies to our contact center sales agents, we have a deep understanding of the market segment and we’re excited at the opportunity to work with Newegg.”

Launched in June of 2020, Newegg Bridge offers customer-centric solutions to companies of all sizes. The organization offers a range of outsourced customer service capabilities, including full omnichannel customer support management, social media monitoring and technologies as a service. Flexible pricing options include dedicated, shared and blended solutions to cater to the specific needs and budget requirements of each client.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://newegg.com.

About ibex

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle. For more information, visit https://www.ibex.co.

