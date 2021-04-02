 
Apple Arcade Launches its Biggest Expansion Yet, Growing its Award-Winning Catalog to More Than 180 Games

Apple today announced it is introducing two entirely new game categories and adding more than 30 incredible titles to Apple Arcade℠, its popular gaming subscription service for players of all ages. Apple Arcade offers breakthrough, unique benefits players love: no ads, no in-app purchases, support for Apple’s high user privacy standards, and one all-inclusive subscription offer with access for up to six family members. In addition to new exclusive Arcade Originals, including “NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition,” “Star Trek: Legends,” and “The Oregon Trail,” the service is introducing two new game categories, Timeless Classics and App Store Greats. Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Timeless Classics and App Store Greats are available on iPhone and iPad.

Apple Arcade expands its award-winning catalog to more than 180 games and introduces two new game categories, App Store Greats and Timeless Classics. (Photo: Apple)

Apple Arcade expands its award-winning catalog to more than 180 games and introduces two new game categories, App Store Greats and Timeless Classics. (Photo: Apple)

Timeless Classics includes universally loved, quintessential genres with titles like “Good Sudoku by Zach Gage,” “Chess - Play & Learn,” and “Backgammon,” while App Store Greats brings some of the best award-winning games from the App Store to Apple Arcade, including “Threes!,” “Mini Metro,” and “Fruit Ninja Classic,” all ad-free and fully unlocked. These two new categories join Arcade Originals to bring the service’s catalog to over 180 outstanding games for the entire family to enjoy at a great value, with no ads or additional in-app purchases. Apple Arcade is included as part of Apple One℠ or for a low monthly subscription of $4.99 with a one-month free trial.

“In its inaugural year, Apple Arcade won over media critics and fans for its creativity, diverse portfolio, and commitment to players’ privacy, providing a safe gaming service to enjoy with family and friends,” said Matt Fischer, Apple’s vice president of the App Store. “Today we’re launching our biggest expansion since the service debuted, now offering more than 180 great games that include new Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics, and App Store Greats. Whether it’s brand new games made exclusively for Arcade like NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition,’ ‘Star Trek: Legends,’ and ‘The Oregon Trail,’ all-time App Store favorites like ‘Monument Valley’ and ‘Threes!,’ or traditional games like ‘Chess’ and ’Solitaire,’ we have an incredible variety of gameplay experiences for everyone.”

