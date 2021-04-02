 
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Topline Data from NIAID Phase 3 ITAC Trial (INSIGHT-013) Evaluating Immunoglobulins as a Treatment for Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) today provided an update on the evaluation of its investigational SARS-CoV-2 Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) (COVID-HIG) for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The Phase 3 Inpatient Treatment with Anti-Coronavirus Immunoglobulin (ITAC) trial, also known as INSIGHT-013, sponsored and supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), assessed the safety and efficacy of four immunoglobulin candidates plus standard of care versus placebo plus standard of care in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Topline data from the ITAC trial demonstrated that the addition of anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmunoglobulin to standard of care, inclusive of remdesivir, for hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients with symptoms for less than 12 days did not provide clinical benefit when compared to standard of care plus placebo. There were no serious safety concerns identified. 

“While we are disappointed by these data in hospitalized patients where there remains a high unmet need, we recognize that, similar to other antibody-based therapies, intervention with COVID-HIG earlier in the disease course may be necessary to impact COVID-19 in patients,” said Dr. Laura Saward, SVP and therapeutics business unit head at Emergent BioSolutions. “Emergent will continue to explore COVID-HIG as a treatment in ongoing clinical trials. The public-private partnership with NIAID and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has been important to generate data on the COVID-HIG investigational product. We also would like to thank all study participants, sites, and investigators across the globe who contributed to this effort.”

COVID-HIG is also being developed as a potential treatment for outpatients at high risk of progression to severe disease with funding from BARDA. It is also being supported with funding from the U.S. Department of Defense.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority under contract HHSO100201200004I, task order 75A50120F33006.

About the ITAC Trial  
The Phase 3 Inpatient Treatment with Anti-Coronavirus Immunoglobulin (ITAC) clinical trial was a global, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial sponsored and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It was designed to test the safety, tolerability and efficacy of a combination treatment regimen for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) consisting of the antiviral remdesivir along with an anti-coronavirus hyperimmune intravenous immunoglobulin (H-Ig), which contains a highly concentrated solution of antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2. The antibodies in the H-Ig come from the liquid portion of blood, or plasma, donated by healthy people who have recovered from COVID-19. 

