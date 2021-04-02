Operation HOPE Launches Minority Small Business Index in Collaboration with SurveyMonkey

ATLANTA and SAN MATEO, Calif., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation HOPE, America’s largest nonprofit financial inclusion organization, today launched the HOPE Minority Small Business Index in collaboration with SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK). The HOPE index is intended to quantify the experiences and hopefulness of Black small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Each question touches on a different aspect of their experience, from hope for business success to mentorship, risk tolerance, their access to capital, and future outlook on systemic issues that can impede success for Black small business owners.

79% of Black aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners find the odds stacked against them in building their businesses, saying they are much less likely to succeed compared with white entrepreneurs

“We are excited to collaborate with SurveyMonkey to give voice to the Black small business community, and to identify, amplify, and rectify the unique challenges they encounter on their pathway to success,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Operation HOPE.

Fueled by SurveyMonkey’s Market Research Solutions, the first survey consisted of 1,167 Black small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs who are participating in HOPE’s signature One Million Black Business and Entrepreneur Initiative and its other entrepreneurial training programs throughout the U.S. The responses provided help evaluate the current social, economic, and political climates that impact Black small business owners’ ability to succeed.

The survey, which was guided by SurveyMonkey research experts, was designed to aid in identifying issues faced by Black small business owners and entrepreneurs. Key findings include:

The effects of the pandemic on Black Small Businesses continue, yet owners remain optimistic

98% of total Black small business owners (SBOs) feel hopeful overall about their business, yet 77% of respondents say COVID-19 will have permanent effects on the way they run or start their business. This is alarming considering that 69% are counting on their small business as their primary source of income.



Majority of Black SBOs lack adequate access to capital

However, 57% of Black SBOs lack adequate access to financial institutions, and the top cited need to start or grow their small business is access to capital (46% overall, 59% for established business owners).

74% of Black SBOs expect tech innovation to have a positive effect on their business in the near future (next 12 months), making access to resources and training increasingly important

Socio-economic barriers to business development and Black entrepreneurship remain