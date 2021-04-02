 
checkAd

Operation HOPE Launches Minority Small Business Index in Collaboration with SurveyMonkey

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.04.2021, 14:00  |  76   |   |   

79% of Black aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners find the odds stacked against them in building their businesses, saying they are much less likely to succeed compared with white entrepreneurs

ATLANTA and SAN MATEO, Calif., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation HOPE, America’s largest nonprofit financial inclusion organization, today launched the HOPE Minority Small Business Index in collaboration with SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK). The HOPE index is intended to quantify the experiences and hopefulness of Black small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Each question touches on a different aspect of their experience, from hope for business success to mentorship, risk tolerance, their access to capital, and future outlook on systemic issues that can impede success for Black small business owners.

“We are excited to collaborate with SurveyMonkey to give voice to the Black small business community, and to identify, amplify, and rectify the unique challenges they encounter on their pathway to success,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Operation HOPE.

Fueled by SurveyMonkey’s Market Research Solutions, the first survey consisted of 1,167 Black small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs who are participating in HOPE’s signature One Million Black Business and Entrepreneur Initiative and its other entrepreneurial training programs throughout the U.S. The responses provided help evaluate the current social, economic, and political climates that impact Black small business owners’ ability to succeed.

The survey, which was guided by SurveyMonkey research experts, was designed to aid in identifying issues faced by Black small business owners and entrepreneurs. Key findings include:

The effects of the pandemic on Black Small Businesses continue, yet owners remain optimistic

  • 98% of total Black small business owners (SBOs) feel hopeful overall about their business, yet 77% of respondents say COVID-19 will have permanent effects on the way they run or start their business. This is alarming considering that 69% are counting on their small business as their primary source of income.

Majority of Black SBOs lack adequate access to capital

  • However, 57% of Black SBOs lack adequate access to financial institutions, and the top cited need to start or grow their small business is access to capital (46% overall, 59% for established business owners).
  • 74% of Black SBOs expect tech innovation to have a positive effect on their business in the near future (next 12 months), making access to resources and training increasingly important

Socio-economic barriers to business development and Black entrepreneurship remain

Seite 1 von 3
SVMK Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Operation HOPE Launches Minority Small Business Index in Collaboration with SurveyMonkey 79% of Black aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners find the odds stacked against them in building their businesses, saying they are much less likely to succeed compared with white entrepreneursATLANTA and SAN MATEO, Calif., April 02, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Lincoln Electric Acquires Zeman Bauelemente Produktionsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Grace Responds to 40 North
QMX Gold Corporation Obtains Final Order Approving Arrangement With Eldorado Gold Corporation
Press Release// CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation on major climate challenges
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
CoinShares announces strategic collaboration with 3iQ with launch of the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF
Multiple Former FDA Commissioners Voice Support for Reduced Nicotine Mandate; Proposed Legislation ...
Solvay releases Integrated Report and Annual Report
Paleo Resources Announces Transaction With Field Genie, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
New Survey from SurveyMonkey and AAPI Data Details Experiences with Racial Discrimination, Hate Crimes, and Harassment
29.03.21
New Survey from SurveyMonkey and AAPI Data Detail Experiences with Racial Discrimination, Hate Crimes, and Harassment
22.03.21
SurveyMonkey Partners with the Eva Longoria Foundation to Empower Latina Entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond
17.03.21
U.S. health care organizations select SurveyMonkey Enterprise to improve the feedback experience for patients and staff
09.03.21
Mulberry selects SurveyMonkey’s GetFeedback platform to power its agile customer experience program
08.03.21
Women’s March Global Selects SurveyMonkey Enterprise to Give a Voice to Women Around the World