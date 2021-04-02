Decisions made by Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Žemaitijos pienas”
The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Žemaitijos Pienas”, which took place on 2 April 2021, heard the auditors' report, as well as consolidated annual report for 2020 and other documents submitted to the Meeting of Shareholders and made decisions on relevant issues. Decisions and other documents are attached to this notice.
Gintaras Keliauskas
Tel. + 37068718399,
E-mail: g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt
Attachments
- Social. report 2020 EN.
- Remurat. report2020 EN
- Decision 20210402 EN
- 2020 Codex En
- 2020 auditor's report, annual. report, finans stament EN
- Confirmation persons EN
- ZP managament report 2020 EN
