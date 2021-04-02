Employers Holdings, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition as Katherine H. Antonello Becomes President and Chief Executive Officer

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG) today announced that Katherine H. Antonello has formally taken over the role of President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) upon the retirement of Douglas D. Dirks on April 1, 2021. The Company had previously announced Ms. Antonello’s appointment in November 2020 (which can be referenced here: Katherine Antonello Appointment).

Ms. Antonello noted, “I am honored to succeed Doug as CEO and have been working closely with our management team over the past several weeks to ensure that we are in a position to fully capitalize on the post-pandemic economic lift on the horizon. In support of this anticipated recovery, we have continued to pursue and advance the significant investments we have made in delivering a superior customer experience for our agents and insureds.”