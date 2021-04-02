 
Highland Global Allocation Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.071 Per Share

DALLAS, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Global Allocation Fund (NYSE: HGLB) (“the “Fund”) today announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.071 per share, payable on the dates noted below. Under the Fund’s level distribution policy, the annual distribution rate has been reset to an amount equal to 8.5% of the average of the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share, as reported for the final five trading days of the 2020 calendar year. The Fund is declaring distributions of $0.071 per month for April through June 2021.

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date
April 22, 2021 April 23, 2021 April 30, 2021
May 21, 2021 May 24, 2021 May 31, 2021
June 22, 2021 June 23, 2021 June 30, 2021

 

About the Level Distribution Policy

In March 2019, the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) approved a level distribution policy (the “Level Distribution Policy”) under which the Fund makes monthly distributions to stockholders at a constant and fixed (but not guaranteed) rate that will reset annually to a rate calculated based on the average of the Fund’s NAV per share (the “Distribution Amount”), as reported for the final five trading days of the month preceding the announcement of distributions. The Distribution Amount applicable to Q1 2021 was reset based upon the results of the distribution rate calculation. The Distribution Amount applicable for future periods may be reset based upon the results of the distribution rate calculation.

There can be no guarantee that the Level Distribution Policy will be successful in its goals. The Fund’s ability to maintain a stable level of distributions to shareholders will depend on a number of factors, including changes in the financial market, market interest rates, and performance of overall equity and fixed-income markets. As portfolio and market conditions change, the ability of the Fund to continue to make distributions in accordance with the Level Distribution Policy may be affected.

Shareholders have the option of reinvesting distributions in additional common shares through the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, or electing to receive cash by contacting AST, their financial adviser or their brokerage firm.  Shareholders who wish to receive their distribution in cash must opt out of the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. For further information, shareholders should carefully read the description of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan in the prospectus.

Disclaimer

