Email Encryption Market worth $11.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Email Encryption Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Type (End-To-End, Gateway, Hybrid, and Client Plugins), Deployment Mode (On-premises & Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT & ITeS, and Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Email Encryption Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 11.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period. Major driving factors for the market include rise in BEC scams and spear phishing, growing number of email users globally, high demand for cloud-based email encryption services, and mandate to comply with data protection directives.

By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the email encryption platform in an organization. As the adoption of the email encryption platform increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase. Email encryption can be provided through Managed Security Services (MSS) analysts who provide remote assistance and incident response to clients in case of suspicious activities. These services include training and education, and support and maintenance. As the adoption of the email encryption platform increases, the demand for these services is also expected to soar. Email encryption services ensure 24/7 protection against increasing sophisticated architectures, SOCs manned by security experts, and quick incident response services. Email encryption vendors offer customized subscriptions and professional services for threat intelligence, threat prevention, detection, and response to assist end users in easy planning and deployment of email encryption platform.