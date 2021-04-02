 
checkAd

Bank of America Acquires Axia Technologies, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.04.2021, 15:00  |  55   |   |   

Bank of America today announced that it has acquired Axia Technologies, Inc. (“AxiaMed”), an industry-leading health care payment and technology company focused on facilitating secure patient payments.

The acquisition will deepen and expand Bank of America’s payment offerings for healthcare clients and will further accelerate the bank’s ability to serve this key vertical. It is part of a broader initiative to integrate merchant services onto its proprietary platform following the dissolution of its merchant services joint venture last year. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bank of America!
Short
Basispreis 43,10€
Hebel 10,82
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 36,03€
Hebel 10,82
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We are adding a talented team that brings great domain expertise and technology, and we’re excited to have them join Bank of America,” said Mark Monaco, head of enterprise payments at Bank of America. “We have a shared vision of providing clients with the best technology to meet their payment needs. Working together, we can leverage our joint expertise and capabilities to deliver a comprehensive range of payment and settlement solutions to our healthcare clients and their patients.”

Established in 2015, AxiaMed provides a gateway and terminal software solution, powering many healthcare providers to offer end-to-end, omni-channel patient payment solutions. Its integrated offerings help the financial performance of healthcare providers by expanding the payment options available to patients and streamlining administrative workflows.

“AxiaMed is excited to join Bank of America,” said Randal Clark, President, CEO and Founder of AxiaMed. “AxiaMed strives to ensure that our industry-leading payments platform can be leveraged by our partners and their clients, many of whom currently use numerous products and services of Bank of America, to provide a seamless and secure end-to-end patient payment experience.”

Bank of America has been developing its proprietary merchant services solutions over the past year that will better serve the payment needs of clients across all business lines. The platform leverages innovations such as real-time payments and best-in-class digital capabilities to provide essential functions such as merchant acquiring, payments processing and settlement, along with value-added services such as analytics and security solutions.

“Payments are core to what we do at Bank of America,” added Monaco. “We continue to invest to enable clients with expanded capabilities, and flexible solutions to meet a variety of business needs in an integrated and transparent way that puts the client first.”

Seite 1 von 3
Bank of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of America Acquires Axia Technologies, Inc. Bank of America today announced that it has acquired Axia Technologies, Inc. (“AxiaMed”), an industry-leading health care payment and technology company focused on facilitating secure patient payments. The acquisition will deepen and expand Bank of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Bolt-On Acquisition of DoublePoint Energy in the Midland Basin
Moderna Provides Storage Update & Announces the U.S. FDA Authorizes Up To 15-Doses Per Vial of its ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TechnipFMC and Bombora Form Strategic Partnership to Develop a Floating Wave and Wind Power Project
WWE to Report First Quarter 2021 Results
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.:  Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions
FOX News Media Extends Bret Baier’s Multi-year Deal
Organigram Repays Credit Facilities with Bank of Montreal
Minority, Women and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Broker Dealers Help to Underwrite Deutsche ...
Apple Arcade Launches its Biggest Expansion Yet, Growing its Award-Winning Catalog to More Than 180 ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: US-Banken und andere betroffene Werte von Turbulenzen erholt
30.03.21
Bank of America Increases Commitment to Advance Racial Equality and Economic Opportunity to $1.25 Billion
29.03.21
Marktkompass: STAHL, TESLA & L Brands | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
26.03.21
Aktien New York: Gewinne - Dow steuert auf moderates Wochenplus zu
26.03.21
LYNX: Bank of America/Goldman Sachs: US-Banken bleiben weiterhin attraktiv
26.03.21
3 Gründe, warum du nicht wie die Milliardäre investieren solltest
25.03.21
US-Notenbank: Banken dürfen ab Juli wieder Dividenden ausschütten
24.03.21
Bank of America Announces Full Redemption of Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE
24.03.21
Den Zyklus von Bankaktien verstehen
23.03.21
Bank of America Announces Redemption of CAD500,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Notes due April 2022

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
115
Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!
20.01.21
2
Tipps für Selbstentscheider: Wall Street-Banker: Aktien für zehn Jahre fette Rendite und was das mit