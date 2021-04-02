 
Walgreens Teams Up with John Legend to Remind Americans This Is Our Shot to Get Back to What Matters

02.04.2021   

With COVID-19 vaccines now available for millions and eligibility soon open to everyone, Americans are eager to get back to what matters most. That’s why Walgreens announced today the “This Is Our Shot” campaign with John Legend to remind Americans that the vaccine is the nation’s opportunity to help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Legend shares Walgreens commitment to ensuring vaccine equity to help address hesitancy for individuals still uncertain about whether the vaccine is right for them.

The campaign launches on Sunday, April 4, with a television commercial featuring Legend’s voice. Legend lends his voice to the campaign to connect with individuals and communities on what getting vaccinated means to him. Content shared across a mix of channels—including the Walgreens website, Walgreens newsroom, social media and more—will spread broad awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations in getting back together.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is our shot at getting back to the moments that matter most—time with friends, live concerts and family barbeques,” Legend said. “I am proud to team up with Walgreens to encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination, and help reach communities hit hardest by the pandemic.”

While more than 97 million1 people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens recognizes some may still be hesitant and understands the need to help address individuals’ personal experience and situation. Together with credible voices—including celebrities, influencers, faith-based organizations, community leaders and Walgreens pharmacists—Walgreens can play an important role in helping to build trust in the vaccine.

“Walgreens pharmacists are trusted healthcare resources in the communities they serve and can help build trust in the vaccine, and John Legend lends another credible voice and mass appeal to our campaign to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine once eligible,” said Patrick McLean, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Walgreens. “Since the first vaccines were authorized in December, Walgreens has administered more than 8 million vaccines to vulnerable patients across the country and is ready to vaccinate communities through our more than 9,000 store locations once the vaccine is available to the general population.”

