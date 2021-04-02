 
ON THE APPOINTMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD

“Žemaitijos pienas“, AB has appointed Monika Jasiulionienė, who holds the position of Production Manager in the company, to the position of a Member of the Board on the 2nd of April, 2021. Currently, the Board of “Žemaitijos pienas”, AB consists of six members.

Gintaras Keliauskas

Info. + 370 687 18 399

g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt



ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Annual information of AB “Žemaitijos pienas”
14:15 Uhr
Decisions made by Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Žemaitijos pienas”
23.03.21
Regarding the draft alternative resolution submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Žemaitijos Pienas
11.03.21
Regarding the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Žemaitijos Pienas