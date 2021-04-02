Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

ON THE APPOINTMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD “Žemaitijos pienas“, AB has appointed Monika Jasiulionienė, who holds the position of Production Manager in the company, to the position of a Member of the Board on the 2nd of April, 2021. Currently, the Board of “Žemaitijos pienas”, AB consists of …



