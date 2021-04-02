 
ECN Capital Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital”) confirmed today that the seven nominees listed in its management information circular (the “Circular”) dated March 1, 2021 were elected as directors at today’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders of ECN Capital (the “Meeting”). There were 198,727,372 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (representing 81.26% of the issued and outstanding common shares of ECN Capita). The voting results for the Meeting held earlier today by virtual meeting are set out below.

At the Meeting, the following seven individuals nominated to serve as directors of ECN Capital were elected by ballot. Proxies and votes received at the Meeting were as follows:

  For Withheld
William Lovatt 97.16% 2.84%
Steven Hudson 98.81% 1.19%
Paul Stoyan 96.54% 3.46%
Pierre Lortie 98.79% 1.21%
David Morris 98.39% 1.61%
Carol Goldman 97.26% 2.74%
Karen Martin 98.54% 1.46%

At the Meeting, the following resolutions as set out in the Circular, were passed as ordinary resolutions of ECN Capital’s shareholders by ballot. Proxies and votes received at the Meeting were as follows:

Resolutions For Withheld
Re-appointment of Auditors 99.45% 0.55%
  For Against
Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote 92.55% 7.45%

The results of these matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on April 1, 2021.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$33 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American-based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically unsecured loan portfolios, secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Contact 

John Wimsatt 647-649-4634 
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com


