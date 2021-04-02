Annual information of AB “Žemaitijos pienas”
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 02.04.2021, 15:00 | 39 | 0 |
We hereby provide annual information (package) of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” for 2020 - a package of audited consolidated annual financial statements, independent auditor's report, approval of responsible persons and annual consolidated report, as well as reports on social responsibility and compliance with corporate governance code and remuneration policy.
G. Keliauskas
+ 370 444 22208,
g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0