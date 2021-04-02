 
Fortinet to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Fortinet's financial results conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-6913 (domestic) or (224) 357-2188 (international) with conference ID 1998423. A live webcast of the conference call and supplemental slides will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of Fortinet's website at http://investor.fortinet.com and a replay will be archived and accessible at: http://investor.fortinet.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through May 6 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID #1998423.

About Fortinet
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.    

Wertpapier


