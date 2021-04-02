 
LTC Senior Management to Participate in the 2nd Annual Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that senior management will participate in the Virtual 2nd Annual Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The Company’s presentation package will be available online at http://ir.ltcreit.com/Presentations.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2021
31.03.21
W. P. Carey & LTC Properties: REITs mit über 5 % Dividendenrendite, die jetzt auf die Watchlist gehören!
25.03.21
Besser als LTC Properties? Sabra Health Care REIT zahlt immerhin 6,7 % Dividendenrendite!
17.03.21
LTC Announces Cornelia Cheng as New Board Member
17.03.21
5,20 % Dividendenrendite gesucht? LTC Properties kann sie liefern!
16.03.21
Vergiss die Zinsflaute: Diese beiden Unternehmen überweisen dir jeden Monat Dividende!
06.03.21
Angst vor dem Crash? Diese Dividendenaktien bringen Stabilität ins Portfolio!

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
18
Monatliche Top Dividenden mit Zukunftspotanzial