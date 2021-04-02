Marine Collagen Market worth $1,137 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Marine Collagen Market by Type (Type I, Type III), Application (Nutraceuticals, Cosmetic, Medical), Source (Skin, scales, and muscles, Bones & tendons), Animal and Region – Trends and Global Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Marine Collagen Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 778 million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 1,137 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising disposable income of consumers, which allows them to spend more on cosmetic and nutraceutical products. The demand for marine collagen is augmented by the ongoing health and wellness trends flooding the internet and social media, which has led to an escalated demand for nutraceutical supplements and cosmetic products among consumers.

The Type I marine collagen segment, by type, is projected to witness stalwart growth during the forecast period.

Type I marine collagen is projected to be the highest-grossing segment, owing to the multitude of health benefits it offers, such as joint treatment, bone growth promotion, maintenance of hair, nails and teeth, and its effectiveness as a protein source. Type I marine collagen also offers exemplary cosmetic benefits like anti-aging, wrinkle reduction and skin elasticity. As a result, the market for type I marine collagen is presenting a host of opportunities that will help propel the marine collagen market.

The nutraceuticals segment, by application, is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The nutraceuticals segment is projected to dominate the market by application. Busy lifestyles and increasing cases of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity are fueling the demand for marine collagen as a nutraceutical ingredient, and thus this segment is experiencing significant growth in the marine collagen market.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the marine collagen market with the largest share in 2021.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share in the marine collagen market. This dominance is attributed to the region's large-scale consumption and demand for personal care and beauty products due to the ongoing health-conscious trends, as well as the increase in the millennial population. The market is rapidly growing in Asian countries such as China and Japan owing to increased consumption of cosmetic products and nutraceutical supplements.