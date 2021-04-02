Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing April 5, 2021

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE: SLAC.U) (the “Company”) today announced that, commencing April 5, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 34,500,000 units completed on February 17, 2021 may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “SLAC.U,” and the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on NYSE under the symbols “SLAC” and “SLAC WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants.

