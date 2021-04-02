 
Aramco and American Concrete Institute announce new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallics in Building and Construction

Farmington Hills, Mich. (ots/PRNewswire) - - Aramco Americas becomes founding
member of US-based innovation hub

- New center aims to achieve more sustainable building solutions through
advances in nonmetallic technologies

Aramco and the American Concrete Institute (ACI) announce the launch of NEx: A
Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials to develop and promote
the use of nonmetallic materials in the building and construction sector.

Based at ACI World Headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, NEx will
focus on accelerating the use of nonmetallic materials and products in
construction, leveraging ACI's role as a world-leading authority and resource
for the development, dissemination and adoption of consensus-based standards for
concrete design, construction and materials.

"The Center's mission will be to collaborate globally on using nonmetallic
materials in the built environment by driving research, education, awareness and
technology adoption," said Jeffrey W. Coleman, ACI President. "Expanding
incorporation of nonmetallic materials and products in the built environment
will improve sustainability, contribute to a lower carbon footprint, and enhance
the durability and longevity of structures."

Commenting on the launch of NEx, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technical
Services, Ahmad Al-Sa'adi, said: "Aramco has been developing and deploying
nonmetallic solutions within our own operations for more than 20 years as they
offer superior lifecycle cost, efficiency and environmental advantages over
their metal alternatives."

He added: "The potential for using nonmetallic advanced polymetric materials,
however, goes way beyond the oil and gas sector and includes the building and
construction industries where there is significant potential. That is why this
new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials offers enormous and
exciting opportunities."

Aramco is already a leader in the use of nonmetallic materials in oil and gas
facilities to reduce corrosion, weight and the cost of construction and
operation. This initiative with ACI is part of the Company's broader strategy to
enter new markets, leveraging its hydrocarbon resources and technology to
deliver advanced polymeric materials solutions across industries.

Nonmetallic materials are increasingly being deployed across multiple
industries, including oil and gas, construction, automotive, packaging and
renewables. They offer several advantages over metallic materials, such as
