Aramco and American Concrete Institute announce new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallics in Building and Construction

Farmington Hills, Mich. (ots/PRNewswire) - - Aramco Americas becomes founding

member of US-based innovation hub



- New center aims to achieve more sustainable building solutions through

advances in nonmetallic technologies



Aramco and the American Concrete Institute (ACI) announce the launch of NEx: A

Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials to develop and promote

the use of nonmetallic materials in the building and construction sector.





Based at ACI World Headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, NEx willfocus on accelerating the use of nonmetallic materials and products inconstruction, leveraging ACI's role as a world-leading authority and resourcefor the development, dissemination and adoption of consensus-based standards forconcrete design, construction and materials."The Center's mission will be to collaborate globally on using nonmetallicmaterials in the built environment by driving research, education, awareness andtechnology adoption," said Jeffrey W. Coleman, ACI President. "Expandingincorporation of nonmetallic materials and products in the built environmentwill improve sustainability, contribute to a lower carbon footprint, and enhancethe durability and longevity of structures."Commenting on the launch of NEx, Aramco Senior Vice President of TechnicalServices, Ahmad Al-Sa'adi, said: "Aramco has been developing and deployingnonmetallic solutions within our own operations for more than 20 years as theyoffer superior lifecycle cost, efficiency and environmental advantages overtheir metal alternatives."He added: "The potential for using nonmetallic advanced polymetric materials,however, goes way beyond the oil and gas sector and includes the building andconstruction industries where there is significant potential. That is why thisnew Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials offers enormous andexciting opportunities."Aramco is already a leader in the use of nonmetallic materials in oil and gasfacilities to reduce corrosion, weight and the cost of construction andoperation. This initiative with ACI is part of the Company's broader strategy toenter new markets, leveraging its hydrocarbon resources and technology todeliver advanced polymeric materials solutions across industries.Nonmetallic materials are increasingly being deployed across multipleindustries, including oil and gas, construction, automotive, packaging andrenewables. They offer several advantages over metallic materials, such as