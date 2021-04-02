 
57 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors List

02.04.2021   

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP), today announced that 57 of its financial advisors were named to Forbes list of the “Top Women Wealth Advisors” in the country. Forbes recognizes the industry’s top women advisors based on several factors, which include levels of ethical standards, professionalism, success in the business and client retention. The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive women advisors.

“On behalf of Ameriprise, we congratulate these very talented advisors on their well-deserved recognition,” said Deirdre McGraw, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Community Relations at Ameriprise. “The advisors on this list run successful practices that put clients at the center of everything they do. They’re an inspiration to their colleagues, communities and the next generation of advisors.”

“It’s an honor to have a significant number of Ameriprise advisors being recognized by Forbes,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President of the Ameriprise Advisor Group & Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group. “We applaud the women on this list for their dedication to their clients, families and communities. Every day, they empower their clients to make informed decisions for their lives through financial planning, best-in-class technology and premium service.”

Ameriprise is committed to being the firm of choice for women in the financial services industry. As part of its strategy to recruit, retain, develop and engage a diverse workforce, the company sponsors the Ameriprise Women’s Empowerment (WE) Network that offers mentorship opportunities, training, education and networking events.

“We know women make exceptional financial advisors and yet they’re still underrepresented in the industry,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the Ameriprise Independent Advisors. “That’s why we’re providing more opportunities to recruit, develop and mentor women with the talent and skills to succeed in this business.”

The full list of Forbes Top Women Financial Advisors can be found at Forbes.com.

Visit forbes.com for additional information about Forbes.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

Source: Forbes, “Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors” March 24, 2021.

This ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

