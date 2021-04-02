Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market worth $2.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Set Up Type (Public, Private), Implementation Model (Federated, Hybrid), Type (Pull, Push), Application (Web Portal, Secure Messaging), Solution (Portal, Platform Centric), End User - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Health Information Exchange Market is expected to reach 2.0 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 1.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The Growth in this HIE Market can be attributed to factors such as growing need to curtail healthcare costs, focus on patient-centric care delivery, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, government initiatives for enhancing patient care and safety, government funding for healthcare interoperability. However, data privacy concerns, need for significant investments in infrastructure development and high cost of deployment, lack of true interoperable solutions are expected to hinder the market growth.

The health information exchange market includes Tier I and II vendors Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Coporation (US), MEDITECH(US), and Intersystems Corporation (US) among others. The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The private HIE segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on the setup type, the health information exchange market is segmented into public and private HIE. The private HIE segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the various advantages it offers as compared to public HIEs, such as additional functionalities and strong technical support.

The hybrid model is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on the implementation model, the health information exchange market is segmented into centralized/consolidated model, federated/decentralized, hybrid models. The hybrid model segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the various advantages it offers as such as controlled flow of data and support to diverse communities, cost-effective database solution and is often the only choice for cost-constrained organizations.