 
checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV, CLOVW) f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.04.2021, 17:00  |  24   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming April 6, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV, CLOVW) (“Clover Health” or the “Company”) f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC) (“Social Capital III”) securities: (1) between October 6, 2020 and February 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the December 2020 Merger of Clover and Social Capital III (the “Registration Statement”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research released a report entitled "Clover Health: How the ‘King of SPACs’ Lured Retail Investors Into a Broken Business Facing an Active, Undisclosed DOJ Investigation[.]" The report alleged, among other things, that "Clover has not disclosed that its business model and its software offering, called the Clover Assistant, are under active investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is investigating at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals."

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 12.3%, to close at $12.23 per share on February 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

On February 5, 2021, Clover issued a response in which it admitted, among other things, that it was aware of the DOJ investigation. The Company also disclosed that it had received a letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), indicating that it is conducting an investigation and requesting document and data preservation from January 1, 2020 to the present.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s Clover Assistant platform was under active investigation by the DOJ for at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals; (2) the DOJ’s investigation presented an existential risk to the Company, since it derives most of its revenues from Medicare; (3) Clover’s sales were driven by a major undisclosed related party deal and misleading marketing targeting the elderly, not its purported “best-in-class” technology; (4) a significant portion of Clover’s sales were by way of an undisclosed relationship between Clover and an outside brokerage firm controlled by Clover’s Head of Sales; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Clover Health securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 6, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Clover Health Investments Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV, CLOVW) f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming April 6, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV, CLOVW) (“Clover Health” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Bolt-On Acquisition of DoublePoint Energy in the Midland Basin
Moderna Provides Storage Update & Announces the U.S. FDA Authorizes Up To 15-Doses Per Vial of its ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TechnipFMC and Bombora Form Strategic Partnership to Develop a Floating Wave and Wind Power Project
WWE to Report First Quarter 2021 Results
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.:  Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions
Minority, Women and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Broker Dealers Help to Underwrite Deutsche ...
Organigram Repays Credit Facilities with Bank of Montreal
FOX News Media Extends Bret Baier’s Multi-year Deal
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Atos ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
William Robinson, President of Broadgate Human Capital LLC and Former HR Executive at General Electric Company, Joins Clover Health Board of Directors
31.03.21
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Clover Health Investments Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
30.03.21
Deadline in 7 Days:  Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)
11.03.21
Clover Health Joins Forces with Advance’s Headline Studio to Launch National Magazine for U.S. Seniors
08.03.21
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Clover Health Investments, Corp. Class Action Lawsuit
04.03.21
Clover Health, Mass. General, and ACP Decisions Research Team Secures Grant from National Institute of Health for Innovative Approach to Advance Care Planning
03.03.21
Clover Health to Attend the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2021